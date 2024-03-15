PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $268.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.49. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

