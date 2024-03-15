Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s (PSNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Shares of PSNY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.