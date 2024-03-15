Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Pool in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $395.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.20. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

