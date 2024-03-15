Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

