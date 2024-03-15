Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.
Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance
Shares of PTMN stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.
Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Portman Ridge Finance
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.