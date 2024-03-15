Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.95. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

About Portman Ridge Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.