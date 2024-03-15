Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,699,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.1 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.