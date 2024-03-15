Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Piers Godfrey Harrison Sells 75,152 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72), for a total value of £42,085.12 ($53,920.72).

Premier Miton Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:PMI opened at GBX 57 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 1.23. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.10 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.10.

Premier Miton Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

