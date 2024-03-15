Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 17th.
Prime Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Prime Financial Group Company Profile
