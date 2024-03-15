Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 26,644 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.68 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

