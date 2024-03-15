Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,059 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of UDR worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in UDR by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in UDR by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

