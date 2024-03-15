Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

TDG opened at $1,185.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.55. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,207.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,480 shares of company stock worth $96,586,049 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

