Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 541.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 301,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 131.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 23.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,690,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

