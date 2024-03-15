Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

