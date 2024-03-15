Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $324.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.47 and its 200 day moving average is $270.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $328.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

