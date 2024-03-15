Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $31,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $245.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

