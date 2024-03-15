Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.29 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $20,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $536.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $544.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

