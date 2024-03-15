Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.37 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

