Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $22.69 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after buying an additional 181,985 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 59.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,444 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

