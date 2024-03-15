Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.12 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

