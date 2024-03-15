Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

EXC stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

