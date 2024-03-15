Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $24.86 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $24,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

