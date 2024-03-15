Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $25.05 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS opened at $237.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.16.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

