Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27.36 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

