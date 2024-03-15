Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 459,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,542,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

