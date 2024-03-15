Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 13,223 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

