Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 25,508 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $86,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

