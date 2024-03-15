Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 722,140 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 53,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 709,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

FCX opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

