Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE:SHW opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.29.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,583. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
