Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

