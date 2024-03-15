Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,885 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Shares of MAR opened at $248.00 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $253.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

