Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 23,388 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,388 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MetLife were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MET opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

