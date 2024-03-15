Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,965 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% in the third quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 160.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.19.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $368.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.72 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.91 and its 200-day moving average is $391.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

