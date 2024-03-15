Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 33,829 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,428,000 after purchasing an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Target by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Target by 2,409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 779,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,150,000 after acquiring an additional 748,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

