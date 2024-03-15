Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 46,920 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,920 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.