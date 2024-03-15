Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,903 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.07 and a 200-day moving average of $256.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,155 shares of company stock worth $78,321,150. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

