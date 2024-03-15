Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

