Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

