Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,567,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0 %

AZO opened at $3,119.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,152.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,805.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,659.12. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

