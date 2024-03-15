Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 24th

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Public Policy Stock Up 0.5 %
Public Policy stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Public Policy has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.66.
About Public Policy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Public Policy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.