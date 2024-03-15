Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 24th

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Public Policy Stock Up 0.5 %

Public Policy stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Public Policy has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.66.

Get Public Policy alerts:

About Public Policy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Policy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Policy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.