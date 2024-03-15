Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 400 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

