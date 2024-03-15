Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Shares of PSTG opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

