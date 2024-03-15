Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.92.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$24.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.20.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

