Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ERO opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.