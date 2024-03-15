Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($5.39). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($21.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($19.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $53.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $84.90 EPS.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.50.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $243.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.98) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

