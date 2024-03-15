Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Issued By William Blair

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PAR Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PAR Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PAR Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

