Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Decreased by Analyst

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.45. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $43.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.51 EPS.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $303.64 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $1,747,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,169 shares of company stock valued at $48,575,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
