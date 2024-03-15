Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Lifted by Analyst

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beachbody in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($5.83) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

BODI opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.22. Beachbody has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

