Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Decreased by Analyst

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Insider Activity

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

