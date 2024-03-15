Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Lifted by HC Wainwright

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($86.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.61) EPS.

NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

