Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Lifted by HC Wainwright

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($86.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ZyVersa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($11.61) EPS.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $96.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics
About ZyVersa Therapeutics
ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.
Read More
