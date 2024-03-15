Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,867,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

