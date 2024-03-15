Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.40 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.120 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a market cap of $354.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,245 shares of company stock valued at $335,185. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,428.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36,632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

